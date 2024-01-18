 Skip to content

Space Worthy update for 18 January 2024

Tools in hand Update

Build 13212433

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New:

  • Tools are finally in players hand instead of just hovering beside the player.
  • Handgun has no longer that "stupid second cursor". Instead, the hand auto rotates towards the target, that apears to be under the main cursor.
  • Handgun goes aside when there is na obstacle too close to the player
  • Picking and holding objects has some simple animation for left hand
  • Some primitive tools look slightly better
  • When the item you're holding is hovering inside "planned structure", droping it will add it to the structure, (or if adding is not possible, nothing will happen). (Previosly you dropped it, and it fell into ghostly building strucuture, was annoying to retrive it back)
  • Stones and other bulk items can be added to regular inventory now, but suffer space penalty,
    when you have bulk backpack, bulk items will stop trying to add into your regular inventory. (not even when backpack is full)
  • Items that would be grabbed if you pressed "grab key" is highlighted with white aura
  • Cutter is now animated and with sound
  • when the floor's orientation is almost the same as gravity orientation, player uses floor aligned direction (planets are small and gravity can be noticibly diferent in diferent parts of single building, this should help) This affect is stronger when gravity is weaker

Bugs Fixed

  • Floors in space are less glitchy
  • Bad collision of Furnace, when Furnace pops new metal beam.
  • When cutting a hot part, only one half was hot after cutting, the other was cold.
  • Mechanical power connection is now simply straight rod, when position and orientation are both straght

Thank you for playing
This update is in "Beta" branch of the game

