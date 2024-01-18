 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 18 January 2024

version 0.9.4.8 'Revenge'

Share · View all patches · Build 13212379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most of the content in this update is in updates / reworks to a lot of the items. Still have a lot more to add but want to establish a baseline of interestingness

General

  • Item popup window added to continent screen, so you no longer have to change screens to inspect items, and you can now swap lands with a button next to the items

  • re-did a few UI areas to add more space
  • added a "states" element to the inventory (at the top where it usually says "two-handing") that can be moused over to describe if you're two-handing, single-handing, encumbered, inflexible, and what that means
  • Added "A game turn passes..." to log

Powers / Prestige etc

  • Warrior now also applies +3 to any instance of Poise
  • Ascetic now also applies +1 to any instance of Meditate
  • Agility damage bonus reduced to +100% per level
  • Master Doom cost raised
  • Amplify Pain now only triggers on self-damage, but also applies repulsion per level
  • Stand Ground no longer requires you to be adjacent to an enemy to take effect
  • Reworked Shapeshifter to transform you on step / attack, +1 stacks whenever applying a transformation
  • Blood-drinker now correctly only deals the %HP damage to adjacent units
  • Acolyte now deals the self-damage on ally death instead of entrance
  • Described in tooltips and log how different transformations replace / inherit stacks from each other

Items

  • More sprite changes to items
  • Hamid Pendant now immunizes you against any damage arising from Corrosion
  • Taurus Chestplate damage bonus raised to 5 * Encumbrance
  • Taurus Legplate now does 10 * Encumbrance damage
  • Null Helm now applies 2 stasis on being attacked, removed inflex and reduced armor of "Null" items
  • Golden Greaves now applies Inflame = Strength
  • Intabah changed to apply 5 repulsion on stand still / attack, grants armor = Repulsion stacks
  • Toushi now applies sickness to a random enemy, and deals damage to all enemies with sickness based on their sickness stacks
  • Khedira now also causes you to apply 2 doom to enemies when they are attacked by allies
  • Saafa now instead applies 2 meditate on stand still, and deals 25 astral damage to a random enemy on applying meditate
  • Mind Diamond now also applies repulsion to self = 10% of total effect stacks on you
  • Pulwar changed to Glaghar, now does slash damage instead of death
  • Bracers of Command now grant Hit to allies = 10% of Hit on stand still
  • Blight Helm now triggers off any damage type, applies 5 doom at 2 range
  • Robe of Gore now instead applies 3 Bleed at 3 range when damaging an ally (has the potential to be too strong with Hemokinesis + blood resistant allies, hopefully the low range helps)
  • Boulder Fist now grants Armor and Hit per bare fist, per point of Encumbrance
  • Ruddy Fist now heals = your Dexterity
  • Emerald Cuirass now instead grants armor = total stacks of effects on self
  • Lightning Staff speed scaling reduced, but now also deals damage on step
  • Vile Staff now does 5 * Willpower damage
  • Crow Visage self-damage reduced to 25, now also gives -50% armor
  • Scutum now applies 2 Poise to self on block
  • Red Axe now also heals 25 on kill
  • Sesha Knife now causes attacks to ignore the target's armor and block if your total weapon size is less than 5

Enemies

  • Deadly Feast now adds +100 Hit but no longer heals
  • Added Revenge to many enemies, especially leaders and swarms; attacks an adjacent unit when an ally dies
  • Replaced Incinerate with Fire Breath (hit scaling), replaced Scourge with Cursed Breath

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link