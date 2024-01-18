version 0.9.4.8 'Revenge'

Most of the content in this update is in updates / reworks to a lot of the items. Still have a lot more to add but want to establish a baseline of interestingness

General

Item popup window added to continent screen, so you no longer have to change screens to inspect items, and you can now swap lands with a button next to the items

re-did a few UI areas to add more space

added a "states" element to the inventory (at the top where it usually says "two-handing") that can be moused over to describe if you're two-handing, single-handing, encumbered, inflexible, and what that means

Added "A game turn passes..." to log

Powers / Prestige etc

Warrior now also applies +3 to any instance of Poise

Ascetic now also applies +1 to any instance of Meditate

Agility damage bonus reduced to +100% per level

Master Doom cost raised

Amplify Pain now only triggers on self-damage, but also applies repulsion per level

Stand Ground no longer requires you to be adjacent to an enemy to take effect

Reworked Shapeshifter to transform you on step / attack, +1 stacks whenever applying a transformation

Blood-drinker now correctly only deals the %HP damage to adjacent units

Acolyte now deals the self-damage on ally death instead of entrance

Described in tooltips and log how different transformations replace / inherit stacks from each other

Items

More sprite changes to items

Hamid Pendant now immunizes you against any damage arising from Corrosion

Taurus Chestplate damage bonus raised to 5 * Encumbrance

Taurus Legplate now does 10 * Encumbrance damage

Null Helm now applies 2 stasis on being attacked, removed inflex and reduced armor of "Null" items

Golden Greaves now applies Inflame = Strength

Intabah changed to apply 5 repulsion on stand still / attack, grants armor = Repulsion stacks

Toushi now applies sickness to a random enemy, and deals damage to all enemies with sickness based on their sickness stacks

Khedira now also causes you to apply 2 doom to enemies when they are attacked by allies

Saafa now instead applies 2 meditate on stand still, and deals 25 astral damage to a random enemy on applying meditate

Mind Diamond now also applies repulsion to self = 10% of total effect stacks on you

Pulwar changed to Glaghar, now does slash damage instead of death

Bracers of Command now grant Hit to allies = 10% of Hit on stand still

Blight Helm now triggers off any damage type, applies 5 doom at 2 range

Robe of Gore now instead applies 3 Bleed at 3 range when damaging an ally (has the potential to be too strong with Hemokinesis + blood resistant allies, hopefully the low range helps)

Boulder Fist now grants Armor and Hit per bare fist, per point of Encumbrance

Ruddy Fist now heals = your Dexterity

Emerald Cuirass now instead grants armor = total stacks of effects on self

Lightning Staff speed scaling reduced, but now also deals damage on step

Vile Staff now does 5 * Willpower damage

Crow Visage self-damage reduced to 25, now also gives -50% armor

Scutum now applies 2 Poise to self on block

Red Axe now also heals 25 on kill

Sesha Knife now causes attacks to ignore the target's armor and block if your total weapon size is less than 5

Enemies