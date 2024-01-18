version 0.9.4.8 'Revenge'

Most of the content in this update is in updates / reworks to a lot of the items. Still have a lot more to add but want to establish a baseline of interestingness
General
- Item popup window added to continent screen, so you no longer have to change screens to inspect items, and you can now swap lands with a button next to the items
- re-did a few UI areas to add more space
- added a "states" element to the inventory (at the top where it usually says "two-handing") that can be moused over to describe if you're two-handing, single-handing, encumbered, inflexible, and what that means
- Added "A game turn passes..." to log
Powers / Prestige etc
- Warrior now also applies +3 to any instance of Poise
- Ascetic now also applies +1 to any instance of Meditate
- Agility damage bonus reduced to +100% per level
- Master Doom cost raised
- Amplify Pain now only triggers on self-damage, but also applies repulsion per level
- Stand Ground no longer requires you to be adjacent to an enemy to take effect
- Reworked Shapeshifter to transform you on step / attack, +1 stacks whenever applying a transformation
- Blood-drinker now correctly only deals the %HP damage to adjacent units
- Acolyte now deals the self-damage on ally death instead of entrance
- Described in tooltips and log how different transformations replace / inherit stacks from each other
Items
- More sprite changes to items
- Hamid Pendant now immunizes you against any damage arising from Corrosion
- Taurus Chestplate damage bonus raised to 5 * Encumbrance
- Taurus Legplate now does 10 * Encumbrance damage
- Null Helm now applies 2 stasis on being attacked, removed inflex and reduced armor of "Null" items
- Golden Greaves now applies Inflame = Strength
- Intabah changed to apply 5 repulsion on stand still / attack, grants armor = Repulsion stacks
- Toushi now applies sickness to a random enemy, and deals damage to all enemies with sickness based on their sickness stacks
- Khedira now also causes you to apply 2 doom to enemies when they are attacked by allies
- Saafa now instead applies 2 meditate on stand still, and deals 25 astral damage to a random enemy on applying meditate
- Mind Diamond now also applies repulsion to self = 10% of total effect stacks on you
- Pulwar changed to Glaghar, now does slash damage instead of death
- Bracers of Command now grant Hit to allies = 10% of Hit on stand still
- Blight Helm now triggers off any damage type, applies 5 doom at 2 range
- Robe of Gore now instead applies 3 Bleed at 3 range when damaging an ally (has the potential to be too strong with Hemokinesis + blood resistant allies, hopefully the low range helps)
- Boulder Fist now grants Armor and Hit per bare fist, per point of Encumbrance
- Ruddy Fist now heals = your Dexterity
- Emerald Cuirass now instead grants armor = total stacks of effects on self
- Lightning Staff speed scaling reduced, but now also deals damage on step
- Vile Staff now does 5 * Willpower damage
- Crow Visage self-damage reduced to 25, now also gives -50% armor
- Scutum now applies 2 Poise to self on block
- Red Axe now also heals 25 on kill
- Sesha Knife now causes attacks to ignore the target's armor and block if your total weapon size is less than 5
Enemies
- Deadly Feast now adds +100 Hit but no longer heals
- Added Revenge to many enemies, especially leaders and swarms; attacks an adjacent unit when an ally dies
- Replaced Incinerate with Fire Breath (hit scaling), replaced Scourge with Cursed Breath
