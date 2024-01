Share · View all patches · Build 13212354 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 22:13:10 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed description with the ice iron great hammer in the ice shrine.

-Fixed issue with the last boss in fire dungeon dropping hell portals.

-Fixed issue with crystal crab not showing up inside summoning shrine.

-Fixed issue when grouping up in coop & servers.

Don't forget to post bugs in Discord or Steam Forums!

Support us leave a review!