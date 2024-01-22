Phantom Galaxies V5.0.17

Today's patch marks the first update of the New Year! We are super excited to get this update out there for everyone. We have some exciting plans for 2024 so stay tuned!

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where after using the hacking drone, players would no longer be able to move their Starfighters

Fixed an issue where players would be stuck in a shooting state if they deployed the hacking drone while firing their gun

Fixed an issue with loot spawning from defeated enemies in the wrong location

Fixed a missing reload indicator that would normally appear around the player’s crosshair

Fixed missing animation on the Ultimate Ability cooldown indicator when entering a new shard

Fixed Buster Tech Ability not counting for Bounty kill objectives

Fixed an issue with asteroids staying highlighted when switching from mining laser to gun

Fixed an exploit with Lancer boost not generating Heat after reloading a sniper rifle

Fixed the Avatar selection screen to display correct maximum Pilot Level that is currently achievable

Fixed an exploit that would reset player health and shields when changing equipped Gear

Fixed UI issue where targeting reticle was not properly attached to mining drones in Chimera

Fixed Olson's dialogue not automatically progressing in ‘Target Practice’ tutorial mission

Fixed a missing hint for using the Tech Ability in the ‘Target Practice’ tutorial

Fixed an issue where Xanorra ground mechs in ‘Search and Destroy’ had no walking SFX

Fixed issue where opening the Map in front of the Starfighter console would disable the console

Fixed an issue where player Avatars would rotate awkwardly in the Avatar Creation screen when switching between gender options

Fixed issue on ultrawide monitors where player details in Avatar Selection screen would become stretched

Fixed issue where pressing the Options button on controller would trigger ‘aim down sights’ when opening the game menu

Fixed issue where the incorrect button to activate the mining laser was shown during ‘Knowing the Drill’ mining tutorial

General Gameplay & Balancing

Addition of PvP Bounties

Setting up the introduction of Forge gear rewards. These include new active perks and will be distributed to all winners of the Forge contest at a later date

Player Experience

Removed redundant key press to close patch notes

Renamed "Regenerate Avatar" to "Randomize Avatar"

Quality of life updates to the game including new SFX and visuals

Controller support added for Avatar Creation screen - added a cursor to indicate what the player currently has selected

Controller support: Removed conflict with Right Trigger/R2, being used to both save Avatar and switch to appearance menu in Avatar Creator

Controller support: Added buttons (LB/L1 + Left Stick) for ship roll when advanced roll option is enabled

Known Issues

Button prompts for dodging missile in the tutorial are incorrect for both keyboard and gamepad

Pressing 'Q' and 'E' while entering an Avatar name will trigger keybinds in the Avatar Creation screen.

There is a UI issue where text overflows on Bounty objectives

PvP bounties are using generic wording and do not read correctly.

We are still working on the first major content update: Patrols! In this upcoming addition, play with fellow pilots against a unique PvE challenge! We hope you are as excited as we are to expand the Phantom Galaxies universe!

For any feedback join our Discord or for any technical issues please contact our Player Support desk.