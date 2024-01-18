Big Huge Update - ROGUELITE

After some trial and error I've landed on a procedural level-generator that I'm very happy with. You can see the previous and current versions here

This new grid-based random-room system is going to allow for a crazy amount of unique levels, while still having handcrafted rooms, traps and challenges. The first version of these levels is the Lab setting, but I've got plenty more on the way (including a Missing No. version, which will smash all the different settings together into a weirdo franken-level).

Some gameplay of the new level system in action:

In addition to the level change-up, I've added some more upgrades and mechanics.

First up we have the flammability

Every monster and every object now has a flammability rating (as well as a "wet" rating, but let's stay on topic). This makes them less or more likely to catch fire naturally from environmental fire sources. The most obvious result: Set fire to some boxes, and watch enemies catch fire. Fun!

The wet / flammable system is going to be developed further in the background with things like Water Bombs, Electricity Effects, etc etc etc

But this is also going to play into the rare-enemy mutations- some will be impervious to getting lit. Some will PREFER to be on fire and suffer no damage.

There's also a new Passive upgrade which turns any weapon you have equipped into a fire-variant. First level yields a 50% chance to ignite. Second level = Fire All the Time.

This combos in some interesting ways, especially with the Wifflebat, which has no real damage, but high knockback. It's designed to be used with all the projectiles in the environment, and if it has the fire-upgrade, these turn into flaming projectiles. Pretty fun!

New Passives

Plenty more on the way, but here are a few new ones

Tiny - Shrink your character down, and you can now hide behind any object (enemies will not see you). Normally you are hidden from view behind particularly tall objects, Tiny applies this to ALL objects.

Strong - Add a small Damage Up, and move all objects super quick!

HotSauce3 - Add Fire to your equipped weapon. Stacks up to 2x, with greater ignite % for each level.

Sharp - Small Damage Up to equipped weapon.

Unlockable Characters

As seen above, there are now silhouettes of new Characters, which will be unlockable through different methods. Right now we just have the Egg, which is unlocked by getting lucky on the Passive Upgrade drop - this will appear as a Green upgrade token. Once unlocked, the Egg will be permanently selectable in the upgrade room. Simply run into the character and it will swap. Each character will have different stats and unique abilities. Egg has low HP and speed, but higher damage and knockback added to any weapon. Plus he's rad!

Monster-Doors

I've been thinking of ways to slow the player down that didn't resort to just "wait until the timer completes", this wasn't very fun. So instead, doors have a chance to be yuckified with a Monster Door. These are immobile chunks of fleshy grossness that you'll need to destroy to pass. Initial version is the basic model, but there will be versions which can lash out, shoot projectiles, or alert the enemies of your location.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38449074/d1e93af9bbf2b19df10832728d8c9b01e67f1a7d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38449074/3ef71744071f442077aed4a4c9833eb843e7512e.png)[/url]

Exit Goal

Finding a fun exit / win-condition has been tricky, for now I've settled on the simplest : Every level has a number of Junk required to exit, which will be marked on the door. Collect enough Junk, you can safely leave. Easy peasy. Eventually this will lead way to a little boss fight, but for now, this is working out to be pretty fun and simple.

Bonus Level

Find a Secret Coin to access the Bonus Level! This will reward an additional random Passive Upgrade. I think I've talked about this already but here it is some more. Planning to add different types of Bonus Stages in the future as well.

Check Your Keybinds!

Especially if you're playing on controller, check your in-game keybindings. I've been experimenting with different control schemes and I've landed on, for me, the best version yet. Feel free to play around with what suits you best, but this allows for true twin-stick action, and feels extremely fluid once you get the hang of it.

Movement - Left Stick

Aim - Right Stick

Attack - Right Trigger

Grab Object - Left Trigger

Rotate Object - Right Stick Press

Ability 1 - Left Bumper

Ability 2 - Right Bumper

Open Door / Use - Y / North Face-Button

Stationary (Lock Movement) - Hold A / South Face-Button

What's Next?

Game is done! Congrats me!

Just kidding. We're only getting started!

Next update will bring in a different level setting, a new win-condition ("GET TO THE CHOPPA"), new enemies, upgrades, unlockable characters, and achievements. To be specific:

**More Room Variants for Lab Levels,

Mansion-Themed Level is Next,

Overrun City to follow that,

3 New Enemy Types

More Monster-Door Types

Periodic Upgrades**

This is the general roadmap, really looking forward to you all playing this and letting me know what you think!

As always, greatly appreciate the support. If you'd like to leave direct feedback / talk about cool movies and stuff you're into / meme, we'd love to have you join our SUPER SMALL but SUPER RAD Discord Server.

Love yall!

-Alex / Puke&Guts