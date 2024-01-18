🛠️ Update Patch Notes - Enhanced Performance & More!

Dwarves of Reign of Dwarf,

A new update is rolling out, and we are excited to share the improvements and additions that come with it. This update primarily focuses on enhancing performance, ensuring stability, and enriching your gameplay experience.

🚀 Performance Enhancements

Optimization Overhaul: Various performance optimizations have been implemented across the game. These changes aim to provide a smoother and more stable experience, minimizing lag and framerate drops.

FPS Gain: With the new optimizations, you can expect a significant boost in FPS. Early tests indicate a minimum of a 20% improvement in overall performance!

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

Building System Strengthened: Codes for BuildingEntity, BuildingEntityManager, and BuildingSpawnerManager have been reinforced, ensuring a more robust building experience.

Attachment Reapplication: A fix has been implemented to ensure that attachments previously linked to building parts are reapplied correctly after a failed upgrade attempt.

Inventory UI Fix: Resolved an issue where the inventory button was displayed incorrectly after disconnection.

Placeable Decay Optimization: Improved the decay information update mechanism for non-IDecayable items, enhancing server performance.

User Distance Checks: Optimized how the user manager checks distances for connected users, reducing unnecessary calculations and improving server performance.

Sound Emitter Optimization: Disabled unnecessary sound emitters for certain objects, contributing to client-side performance gains.

VOIP Check Reduction: Reduced the frequency of user distance checks required for VOIP functionality, further optimizing client-side performance.

🧐 Debugging & Profiling

Added debug profiling data to assist in identifying potential performance bottlenecks and opportunities for optimization.

📣 A Call to Action!

Your experience and satisfaction are what drive us forward. If you enjoy Reign of Dwarf and believe in the world we're building together, please consider supporting us with a review. Each positive review helps us immensely in combatting the recent review bombing and ensures that the true spirit of our dedicated community is represented.

🔜 Looking Ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and enhancements in the near future, including additional performance upgrades and exciting new content!

Thank you for your continued support and passion for Reign of Dwarf. Your feedback, contributions, and enthusiasm are the cornerstones of our community.

— AnkleBreaker Studio's Team