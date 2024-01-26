OUT NOW – A Night at the Watermill

Are you ready for a trip the watermill? It might be a trip you will never forget ...

It's out!!!

We are thrilled to present you our first point and click adventure "A Night at the Watermill". Explore the gloomy atmosphere and unravel the mysteries of the story. You have lost your memory and are captured in an unfamiliar place: An old watermill.

Who did this to you? Everything seems strange and dangerous. Can you reveal the secret and escape??

We put a lot of heart in the game and its atmosphere and hope you enjoy your play!

Aaaaand ... did we mention you can also explore and unlock various Steam achievements? Can you find all of them?

For any questions you can join us on DISCORD. We'll spent the rest of the evening in the open voice channel!