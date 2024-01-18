Update Notes for 1-18-2024

-added surfing. Surfing is essentially gliding, but when you are on the ground so surfing requires the gliding ability. When you are gliding on the ground, or surfing, you'll go faster, but more energy gets used.

Surfing is 2.5 energy per second

Gliding is 0.1 energy per second

Try pulling up when surfing to start gliding and saving energy, then return to the ground to pick up speed and get some energy back. You can kind of move up and down like a sine wave to keep momentum and energy going.

-added edge detection option in Options. It puts outlines on objects past a certain distance. It's kind of like a toon shader. I left it off by default. Do you like it and think it should be ON by default? Let me know in the comments.

-added procedural grass option in Options. Turns the procedural grass OFF. Helps with optimization and performance on slower devices. At the moment you need to reload the level in order for the setting to take effect on that level. Once the setting is changed, other levels should load according to the setting.

-miscellaneous other bug fixes and art improvements