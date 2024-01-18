Steamboat Willie x DepowerBall

NEW CHARACTER
We're jumping on the public domain train and introducing Mick to the Depowerverse! Unlocked for everybody so playable right away!
Other notes
- Added notifications for party invites/selection. Backend changes made to layout the groundwork for future updates
- Fixed a bunch of bugs when selecting options for both online/local games
- Fixed a pause menu issue in local
- Fixed a wall issue in the Throne Room
- Fixed a weird teleport glitch in The Lab (tag variant)
- Fixed some error codes spawning as a result of repeated online games
Changed files in this update