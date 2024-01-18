 Skip to content

DepowerBall update for 18 January 2024

Steamboat Willie x DepowerBall

18 January 2024

NEW CHARACTER
We're jumping on the public domain train and introducing Mick to the Depowerverse! Unlocked for everybody so playable right away!

Other notes

  • Added notifications for party invites/selection. Backend changes made to layout the groundwork for future updates
  • Fixed a bunch of bugs when selecting options for both online/local games
  • Fixed a pause menu issue in local
  • Fixed a wall issue in the Throne Room
  • Fixed a weird teleport glitch in The Lab (tag variant)
  • Fixed some error codes spawning as a result of repeated online games

