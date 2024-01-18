 Skip to content

ANCIENT SOULS TAMAG update for 18 January 2024

KARA MERGEN

Share · View all patches · Build 13212107

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kara Mergen is the greatest of the fallen shamans. Unlike the wise god Mergen, he strengthens himself with dark teachings.

It is one of the biggest obstacles in Erlik Khan's return to the world.

