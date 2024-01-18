 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transliminal update for 18 January 2024

Persistent hospital room hotfix v0.9822a

Share · View all patches · Build 13212000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix that stops a Hospital room from persisting after level transition.

Sorry about that,

-=[ComAdore]=-

Changed files in this update

Depot 2176071 Depot 2176071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link