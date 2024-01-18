 Skip to content

Bot Maker For Discord update for 18 January 2024

It's here!

Share · View all patches · Build 13211871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed Get Message's invisibility
  • Fixed Control Member Data
  • Fixed Get Member Data
  • Fixed Default Value in data actions
  • Finished Sort List
  • Added "Ban List" in Store Guild Info
  • Made action containers match theme

Changed files in this update

Depot 2592171 Depot 2592171
