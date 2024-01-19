0️⃣ PATCH 1.03 0️⃣

[Gameplay changes]
- Removed the first wave of flying Crazy Skulls after a few seconds in the Dark Age.
- Rats and Skeletons are less likely to anticipate your path (i.e., they are now dumber, as you would expect from rats and brainless skeletons).
- Rat speed reduced by 40%.
- Skull speed reduced by 10%.
- Griffon: reduced HP and damage by 20%.
- Boomerang weapon: improved targeting direction (now points exactly at the nearest enemy).
- Mosquito: reduced damage by 50%.
- Nero base move speed boosted from 70 to 80.
[QoL]
- AZERTY Keyboard support (for real this time...)
- Removed the "Available in the Shop" text from unlock prompts
- Fixed: Hua Hu Terrorize ability has a too short cooldown when leveled up
- Fixed: player could die even with the Golden Heart relic and enough gold, whenever the damage brings health to exactly zero
- Clearer descriptions for Yo-Yo and Red Leech weapons.
- Clarified some unlock descriptions.
- Removed "Available in next run" text.
- Dummy enemy in the Sandbox now has 1,000,000 HP (don't worry about hitting him, he doesn't feel anything).
If you are enjoying Time Survivors: Chapter 0, get the full game before the the 20% discount launch ends (Sunday!)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192
Thank you for playing our game
- Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)
