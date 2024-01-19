0️⃣ PATCH 1.03 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 13211824 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

[Gameplay changes]

Removed the first wave of flying Crazy Skulls after a few seconds in the Dark Age.

Rats and Skeletons are less likely to anticipate your path (i.e., they are now dumber, as you would expect from rats and brainless skeletons).

Rat speed reduced by 40%.

Skull speed reduced by 10%.

Griffon: reduced HP and damage by 20%.

Boomerang weapon: improved targeting direction (now points exactly at the nearest enemy).

Mosquito: reduced damage by 50%.

Nero base move speed boosted from 70 to 80.

[QoL]

AZERTY Keyboard support (for real this time...)

Removed the "Available in the Shop" text from unlock prompts

Fixed: Hua Hu Terrorize ability has a too short cooldown when leveled up

Fixed: player could die even with the Golden Heart relic and enough gold, whenever the damage brings health to exactly zero

Clearer descriptions for Yo-Yo and Red Leech weapons.

Clarified some unlock descriptions.

Removed "Available in next run" text.

Dummy enemy in the Sandbox now has 1,000,000 HP (don't worry about hitting him, he doesn't feel anything).

