Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 19 January 2024

0️⃣ PATCH 1.03 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 13211824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Gameplay changes]
  • Removed the first wave of flying Crazy Skulls after a few seconds in the Dark Age.
  • Rats and Skeletons are less likely to anticipate your path (i.e., they are now dumber, as you would expect from rats and brainless skeletons).
  • Rat speed reduced by 40%.
  • Skull speed reduced by 10%.
  • Griffon: reduced HP and damage by 20%.
  • Boomerang weapon: improved targeting direction (now points exactly at the nearest enemy).
  • Mosquito: reduced damage by 50%.
  • Nero base move speed boosted from 70 to 80.
[QoL]
  • AZERTY Keyboard support (for real this time...)
  • Removed the "Available in the Shop" text from unlock prompts
  • Fixed: Hua Hu Terrorize ability has a too short cooldown when leveled up
  • Fixed: player could die even with the Golden Heart relic and enough gold, whenever the damage brings health to exactly zero
  • Clearer descriptions for Yo-Yo and Red Leech weapons.
  • Clarified some unlock descriptions.
  • Removed "Available in next run" text.
  • Dummy enemy in the Sandbox now has 1,000,000 HP (don't worry about hitting him, he doesn't feel anything).

If you are enjoying Time Survivors: Chapter 0, get the full game before the the 20% discount launch ends (Sunday!)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)

