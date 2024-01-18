 Skip to content

I Have Powers! update for 18 January 2024

Patch Notes for 1/18/2024

Patch Notes for 1/18/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update to Some Gameplay
-TerrorBots Have some combat enhancements activated
-Added some new SFX
-Tweaked some Missions and how they are pushed to the player
-Tweaked some more of the Powers Damage Output

