🍄 PATCH 1.03 🍄

Welcome to the second public patch update for the full game!

In this patch, we're focusing mainly on the first few minutes of gameplay, assisting new players and smoothing out some difficulty edges based on preliminary feedback. We're also improving some weapons and boosting Nero's moving speed.

This is an incremental process, so expect more updates soon!

[Gameplay changes]

Removed the first wave of flying Crazy Skulls after a few seconds in the Dark Age.

Rats and Skeletons are less likely to anticipate your path (i.e., they are now dumber, as you would expect from rats and brainless skeletons).

Rat speed reduced by 40%.

Skull speed reduced by 10%.

Griffon: reduced HP and damage by 20%.

Boomerang weapon: improved targeting direction (now points exactly at the nearest enemy).

Yo-yo weapon: 50% higher base crit chance, can now steal 1 HP per crit hit, and gets momentarily bigger on a crit hit.

Mosquito: reduced damage by 50%.

Pyramid Boss: reduced HP by 20%.

Tutankamhon Boss: fixes, rebalanced, and visually improved.

Nero base move speed boosted from 70 to 80.

[QoL]

Fixed: Chrono Forge not showing "BUY" when appropriate.

Fixed: Yo-Yo icon is blurred on some systems.

Clearer descriptions for Yo-Yo and Red Leech weapons.

Clarified some unlock descriptions.

Removed "Available in next run" text.

Dummy enemy in the Sandbox now has 1,000,000 HP (don't worry about hitting him, he doesn't feel anything).

Thank you for playing our game