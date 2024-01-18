 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 18 January 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

18 January 2024

  • Dialogue Options has two updates -- one for persisting the prior message while handling, and the second for allowing for conditions to be leveraged for if an option is visible.
  • Fixed some copy/paste issues in User Interfaces.
  • Fixed an issue with Virtual Keys in the database.
  • Fixed a bug with skill type being required in Battles/Commands (it's no longer needed/mandatory).
  • Added the ability to remove many "Types" from Items/Skills/Equipment/etc.
  • Tag support on Save States.

