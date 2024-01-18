- Dialogue Options has two updates -- one for persisting the prior message while handling, and the second for allowing for conditions to be leveraged for if an option is visible.
- Fixed some copy/paste issues in User Interfaces.
- Fixed an issue with Virtual Keys in the database.
- Fixed a bug with skill type being required in Battles/Commands (it's no longer needed/mandatory).
- Added the ability to remove many "Types" from Items/Skills/Equipment/etc.
- Tag support on Save States.
RPG Architect update for 18 January 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
