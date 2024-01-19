Early Access version finally available for free!

Destroy the pride of the prisoners with fully animation!!!

Visual novel fully animated in Live2D, Observing Scum Prisoners!

I am finally able to release the Early Access version!

You can give these cute-faced, scruffy, abnormal criminals a taste of defeat, make them tell embarrassing stories about their punishment, and expose their bizarre crimes.

It is a visual novel that is perfect for game streaming and fun to contemplate!

A second main scenario exposes the bizarre crimes of the scum prisoners.

Two new mini-games

Hidden characters

Live2D photo mode

These contents are greatly added to the game, all of which can be played for free!

You can learn more about the additional elements of the Early Access version here!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1951520/announcements/detail/7003726953098632194

Dear Observers, we look forward to seeing you in the Dumpir Prison!

【A password for media articles only is now available!】



The password was featured in an Early Access article in the Japanese gaming media.

If you input the password in the game, you will receive "Chip x 200" which can be used in mini-games and stores!

The password is only available in Japanese. You can also receive the gift in the English version by entering the Japanese password.

The content of the password is the same for all media.

・AUTOMATON

https://twitter.com/AUTOMATONJapan/status/1747437212596416589?s=20

・電ファミコゲーマー

https://twitter.com/denfaminicogame/status/1747436506221040084?s=20

・ファミ通.com

https://twitter.com/famitsu/status/1747473952241484194?s=20

【Please help us by submitting a review!】

I have a sincere request to all observers: please post your reviews on Steam!

It would be a great encouragement to me, of course, but if I don't get 10 reviews early on, there's a good chance they won't get any attention!

I hope you can help them become long-loved bum prisoners.