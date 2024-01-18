 Skip to content

New Cycle update for 18 January 2024

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyho everyone,

We are blown away by the overwhelming reaction after we just launched into Early Access - but we immediately went back to work preparing the first hotfix for you - Included in the fix:

  • The async feature at the first moment of entry has been temporarily disabled.
  • The percentage bar on the loading screen has been removed.
  • To start the game with async enabled, enter "-enableasync" into the launch options to enable it."

This should solve the majority of issues connected with the loadingscreen bug and everything that followed after it.

Thanks for being withus in this exciting time of development!
Penta, Community Strategist
Daedalic Entertainment

