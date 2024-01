Share · View all patches · Build 13211605 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 20:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello farmers!

We have made some quick small corrections to Sunrise's Order to address certain issues that have reached our ears.

Added

Addition of an "Unstuck" button in the pause menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixing a bug preventing respawn at home under certain conditions.

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

