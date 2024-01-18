- Fixed a dialogue where you could choose to take 15 damage and obtain a tech, but no tech was given.
- Fixed the achievement for victory unlocking even though you didn't win
Heat Death update for 18 January 2024
fixes 18.jan.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
