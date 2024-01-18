 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heat Death update for 18 January 2024

fixes 18.jan.24

Share · View all patches · Build 13211538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a dialogue where you could choose to take 15 damage and obtain a tech, but no tech was given.
  • Fixed the achievement for victory unlocking even though you didn't win

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678321 Depot 1678321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1678322 Depot 1678322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link