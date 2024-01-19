 Skip to content

Dransik update for 19 January 2024

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 838.705

Build 13211517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is largely a polish pass with lots of bug fixes and tuning. The party system was added as well.

Changes

  • DevOps work done - servers are now running on Linux
  • "Underground City of Martarus" sign corrected
  • Help/Options tooltips corrected on several menus
  • Pecan picking quantity is now correct
  • Lime Seeds, Bananas, Greely had their reuse delay set to the other similar foods
  • Frost Bolts are now sellable at vendors
  • Vampire Bats now drop poison arrows/bolts
  • Spawn rate and quantity increased in the Darushk cave area
  • Button for floating HP bar is no longer partially obscured from clicking
  • AoE spells will only impact object in the casting area if they are ON CASTERS SCREEN
  • Spells cast that land OFFSCREEN to a player will fizzle
  • Bosses are immune to Wall Spell damage
  • Casting wall spells on teleporters and other things won't teleport player
  • Jailer, Head Hunter/Blood Summoner, and others have defenses against blocking cheese
  • Belts, Rings, Amulets, and Some Food are all flagged properly so they will be resold in shops
  • Carpentry-crafted Royal Chests don't show up in the carpentry shop list to sell.
  • Upped Skeleton spawn and number of spawns in the crypt by Jeel
  • Added more Elder Red spawns so it matches the Green/Blue in total number
  • Spelling fix in pop-up comes in guild window transfer ownership
  • Amulets, belts, rings, and food are now removed from your person when going to prison
  • Necrronomix no longer pulls through the wall if is up
  • Fixed shops not showing items that have been sold to them back for sale
  • Effect time will no longer show negative values in player stats
  • Effect info control will not try to cycle if there is only 1 effect active
  • Tooltip on the effect name in player stats will show ALL active effect
  • Long effect names will clip in the player tats box now
  • Cleaned jail entrance; fixed not being able to drag to Sir Vantic
  • ​Criminals (Tarvan, Lonvia, Hanvik) now consistently journey the lands
  • Fixed cases where random in usecode wasn't using the right range
  • Serpent Man removed from Tower of Inverna (and won't drop Dark Ore)
  • When adding pins to my mini map the popup window will be on top now
  • Consolidated macro checking. VIP players are not subject to auto macro check
  • BK Castle has fallen into further disrepair... dragons have breached the walls
  • NPCs are now flagged so only monsters will show in the monster manual (vs blacksmiths, bankers, etc)
  • New goodies for GM Events
  • The mega bosses got a bit better at combat tactics
  • Party system is enabled (I will add an assist, follow, and some cast shortcuts later) but gold/loot splitting, map markers, and other things are all there.
  • Tell no longer responds if the player is not online
  • Stamina Bar added to player stats window

Equipment Changes
Frost Set
Added more armor count to the following pieces:

  • Helm - Now 43 (from 38)
  • Plate - Now 56 (from 48)
  • Shield - Now 65 (from 55)
  • Gauntlets - Now 37 (from 32)
  • Leggings - Now 49 (from 45)

Bloodbound Set
Increased stats to the following pieces:

  • Horns - Now provides +5 Str, +7 Int (from +3 Str, +5 Int)
  • Robes - Now provides +8 Str, +16 Int, +10 Con (from +7 Str, +15 Int, +8 Con)
  • Tome - Now provides +7 Str, +14 Int, +8 Con (from +6 Str, +12 Int, +6 Con)
  • Gloves - Now provides +4 Str, +5 Int (from +3 Str, +4 Int)
  • Leggings - Now provides +5 Str, +7 Int (from +4 Str, +6 Int)

