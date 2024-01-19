Dransik 2.2 - Build: 838.705

It is largely a polish pass with lots of bug fixes and tuning. The party system was added as well.
Changes
- DevOps work done - servers are now running on Linux
- "Underground City of Martarus" sign corrected
- Help/Options tooltips corrected on several menus
- Pecan picking quantity is now correct
- Lime Seeds, Bananas, Greely had their reuse delay set to the other similar foods
- Frost Bolts are now sellable at vendors
- Vampire Bats now drop poison arrows/bolts
- Spawn rate and quantity increased in the Darushk cave area
- Button for floating HP bar is no longer partially obscured from clicking
- AoE spells will only impact object in the casting area if they are ON CASTERS SCREEN
- Spells cast that land OFFSCREEN to a player will fizzle
- Bosses are immune to Wall Spell damage
- Casting wall spells on teleporters and other things won't teleport player
- Jailer, Head Hunter/Blood Summoner, and others have defenses against blocking cheese
- Belts, Rings, Amulets, and Some Food are all flagged properly so they will be resold in shops
- Carpentry-crafted Royal Chests don't show up in the carpentry shop list to sell.
- Upped Skeleton spawn and number of spawns in the crypt by Jeel
- Added more Elder Red spawns so it matches the Green/Blue in total number
- Spelling fix in pop-up comes in guild window transfer ownership
- Amulets, belts, rings, and food are now removed from your person when going to prison
- Necrronomix no longer pulls through the wall if is up
- Fixed shops not showing items that have been sold to them back for sale
- Effect time will no longer show negative values in player stats
- Effect info control will not try to cycle if there is only 1 effect active
- Tooltip on the effect name in player stats will show ALL active effect
- Long effect names will clip in the player tats box now
- Cleaned jail entrance; fixed not being able to drag to Sir Vantic
- Criminals (Tarvan, Lonvia, Hanvik) now consistently journey the lands
- Fixed cases where random in usecode wasn't using the right range
- Serpent Man removed from Tower of Inverna (and won't drop Dark Ore)
- When adding pins to my mini map the popup window will be on top now
- Consolidated macro checking. VIP players are not subject to auto macro check
- BK Castle has fallen into further disrepair... dragons have breached the walls
- NPCs are now flagged so only monsters will show in the monster manual (vs blacksmiths, bankers, etc)
- New goodies for GM Events
- The mega bosses got a bit better at combat tactics
- Party system is enabled (I will add an assist, follow, and some cast shortcuts later) but gold/loot splitting, map markers, and other things are all there.
- Tell no longer responds if the player is not online
- Stamina Bar added to player stats window
Equipment Changes
Frost Set
Added more armor count to the following pieces:
- Helm - Now 43 (from 38)
- Plate - Now 56 (from 48)
- Shield - Now 65 (from 55)
- Gauntlets - Now 37 (from 32)
- Leggings - Now 49 (from 45)
Bloodbound Set
Increased stats to the following pieces:
- Horns - Now provides +5 Str, +7 Int (from +3 Str, +5 Int)
- Robes - Now provides +8 Str, +16 Int, +10 Con (from +7 Str, +15 Int, +8 Con)
- Tome - Now provides +7 Str, +14 Int, +8 Con (from +6 Str, +12 Int, +6 Con)
- Gloves - Now provides +4 Str, +5 Int (from +3 Str, +4 Int)
- Leggings - Now provides +5 Str, +7 Int (from +4 Str, +6 Int)
