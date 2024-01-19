Dransik 2.2 - Build: 838.705

Share · View all patches · Build 13211517 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

It is largely a polish pass with lots of bug fixes and tuning. The party system was added as well.

Changes

DevOps work done - servers are now running on Linux

"Underground City of Martarus" sign corrected

Help/Options tooltips corrected on several menus

Pecan picking quantity is now correct

Lime Seeds, Bananas, Greely had their reuse delay set to the other similar foods

Frost Bolts are now sellable at vendors

Vampire Bats now drop poison arrows/bolts

Spawn rate and quantity increased in the Darushk cave area

Button for floating HP bar is no longer partially obscured from clicking

AoE spells will only impact object in the casting area if they are ON CASTERS SCREEN

Spells cast that land OFFSCREEN to a player will fizzle

Bosses are immune to Wall Spell damage

Casting wall spells on teleporters and other things won't teleport player

Jailer, Head Hunter/Blood Summoner, and others have defenses against blocking cheese

Belts, Rings, Amulets, and Some Food are all flagged properly so they will be resold in shops

Carpentry-crafted Royal Chests don't show up in the carpentry shop list to sell.

Upped Skeleton spawn and number of spawns in the crypt by Jeel

Added more Elder Red spawns so it matches the Green/Blue in total number

Spelling fix in pop-up comes in guild window transfer ownership

Amulets, belts, rings, and food are now removed from your person when going to prison

Necrronomix no longer pulls through the wall if is up

Fixed shops not showing items that have been sold to them back for sale

Effect time will no longer show negative values in player stats

Effect info control will not try to cycle if there is only 1 effect active

Tooltip on the effect name in player stats will show ALL active effect

Long effect names will clip in the player tats box now

Cleaned jail entrance; fixed not being able to drag to Sir Vantic

​Criminals (Tarvan, Lonvia, Hanvik) now consistently journey the lands

Fixed cases where random in usecode wasn't using the right range

Serpent Man removed from Tower of Inverna (and won't drop Dark Ore)

When adding pins to my mini map the popup window will be on top now

Consolidated macro checking. VIP players are not subject to auto macro check

BK Castle has fallen into further disrepair... dragons have breached the walls

NPCs are now flagged so only monsters will show in the monster manual (vs blacksmiths, bankers, etc)

New goodies for GM Events

The mega bosses got a bit better at combat tactics

Party system is enabled (I will add an assist, follow, and some cast shortcuts later) but gold/loot splitting, map markers, and other things are all there.

Tell no longer responds if the player is not online

Stamina Bar added to player stats window

Equipment Changes

Frost Set

Added more armor count to the following pieces:

Helm - Now 43 (from 38)

Plate - Now 56 (from 48)

Shield - Now 65 (from 55)

Gauntlets - Now 37 (from 32)

Leggings - Now 49 (from 45)

Bloodbound Set

Increased stats to the following pieces: