V1.2.0 Update

Thank you for your support and attention to Journey to the West: Chronicles of Mountains and Seas. Today we will bring you the Taibai Jinxing event system, which will enrich the gameplay and bring more exciting battles. Some bugs have also been fixed in this patch. The following are the content of this update:

New Content:

Added Taibai Jinxing Event system: Taibai Jinxing will appear during the game, and random event will be triggered when approaching it. Added 3 new relics: Secret Staff, Void GHR and Firestorm Mob Buster. Added current achievement progress display in the achievement panel.

Bug Fixed: