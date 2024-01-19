V1.2.0 Update

Thank you for your support and attention to Journey to the West: Chronicles of Mountains and Seas. Today we will bring you the Taibai Jinxing event system, which will enrich the gameplay and bring more exciting battles. Some bugs have also been fixed in this patch. The following are the content of this update:
New Content:
- Added Taibai Jinxing Event system: Taibai Jinxing will appear during the game, and random event will be triggered when approaching it.
- Added 3 new relics: Secret Staff, Void GHR and Firestorm Mob Buster.
- Added current achievement progress display in the achievement panel.
Bug Fixed:
- Fixed the issue where the achievement "Mass Culler" is not unlocked when the number of kills has met the conditions.
- Fixed the issue that the light ball attack of the Nine-tailed Fox does not disappear when players using Wish Maker or the ultimate move of Sweeper the Snorty.
- Fixed the issue that Lu’s attack still exists when players using Wish Maker or the ultimate move of Sweeper the Snorty.
- Fixed the issue of random homogenization of mobs in the later stage of endless mode. Now all mobs that appear in the later stage will be randomized.
- Fixed the wrong moving direction issue of Dragus and the issue of flashing when Dragus sprinting.
Changed files in this update