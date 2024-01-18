 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 18 January 2024

Version 0.51.3

18 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Core Upgrades calculating incorrectly when changing nodes
  • Fix for recipe cost reduction displaying 10 instead of -1
  • Fix for base slots not changing color when affordable

