The Release of V0.8.9

Content for v0.8.9

So, this latest release focusses on expanding the so called "Rahayal" storyline. So far there hasn't been too much revealed around this one, nor have there been too many updates revolving around it, but I think this update will go a long way towards setting up what this storyline will be about. It's not one of the three main story branches, but I think eventually it will shape up to be an important one in terms of exploring more of the lore at the center of the story.

Coming in at just about 60 new art pieces and around 70k new words, it's up there as one of the bigger updates I've released in a while and I'm very excited to see what people think.

How to get to the new content?

This storyline is a little harder to get to than most. Essentially, you have 2 paths:

Intro > Leave with Kate > Do not join mercenaries > Leave Lethram > Travel the Old Road > Get to Rahayal and enter the city

Intro > Leave with Kate > Sleep with Belmont > Join Mercenaries > Join Belmont > Leave his ship when you get to Rahayal

Both paths set you up for more or less the same storyline. For now, the main path in the Rahayal storyline is the most developped, so I suggest players pursue those choices. The other paths are being worked on as well, but will come in a later update.