Share · View all patches · Build 13211341 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 21:46:21 UTC by Wendy

We adjust the water in low quality water settings. Now everything should work.

Remember if you encounter any problem with water try to change quality in main menu (from menu). This is still experimental feature (water physics) so there might be some bugs

Oh an sometimes UI leave some old information, check your task list in task tracker app