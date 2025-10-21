Hi everyone,
We're glad to finally release Decks of the Damned on Steam! 🧛🩸
Rise from the ashes and rebuild your castle as you embark on a journey to shroud the land in darkness.
Features:
Discover powerful vampire classes, each with its own unique playstyle. Tame monsters, brew potions and craft magic weapons to gain the upper hand in combat.
Journey through a changing world filled with hidden villages and kingdoms to raid.
Discover a large number of powerful effects embedded in weapons and equipment, allowing you to shape your own unique playstyle.
What makes it unique:
Streamlined crafting and card stacking.
Day and night phases: prepare for combat during the day, fight at night.
Multiple areas with unique enemies and resources, and random events.
Sandbox mode: restore a castle that unlocks lasting bonuses and powerful upgrades.
We’ve even got some great bundles for you, including one with the excellent Rana Card! And for Goblinz fans — if you own Runeborn and/or Spin Hero, you can save an extra 10% on Decks of the Damned!
Check out the Steam page for more information.