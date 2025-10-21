 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 13211317 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're glad to finally release Decks of the Damned on Steam! 🧛🩸

Rise from the ashes and rebuild your castle as you embark on a journey to shroud the land in darkness.


Features:

  • Discover powerful vampire classes, each with its own unique playstyle. Tame monsters, brew potions and craft magic weapons to gain the upper hand in combat.

  • Journey through a changing world filled with hidden villages and kingdoms to raid.

  • Discover a large number of powerful effects embedded in weapons and equipment, allowing you to shape your own unique playstyle.

What makes it unique:

  • Streamlined crafting and card stacking.

  • Day and night phases: prepare for combat during the day, fight at night.

  • Multiple areas with unique enemies and resources, and random events.

  • Sandbox mode: restore a castle that unlocks lasting bonuses and powerful upgrades.

We’ve even got some great bundles for you, including one with the excellent Rana Card! And for Goblinz fans — if you own Runeborn and/or Spin Hero, you can save an extra 10% on Decks of the Damned!

Check out the Steam page for more information.

Thank you so much for your support, and have fun! 💗

