Perks, Stamina & More!

For all those we haven't had any contact with this year, we wish you a happy new year! We will continue to work diligently on Midnight Heist, we still have a lot planned. Many of you also contribute to our Discord server with ideas and suggestions, which we will take into account in the development.

General

Our current plan is to further expand player progression before releasing a new map and expanded core gameplay. With this update, we've focused on perks that will offer players a variety of new ways to play. The next map is already in work and will be released in the next content update!

Perks

These perks require a certain level to be unlocked and can be leveled up once they are equipped. Each perk can be upgraded to a maximum of level 3 and unlocks further or better advantages with each new level.

A maximum of 3 perks can be equipped at the same time. Each of these will be credited with 10% of your heist XP after each heist. There is also a maximum limit for some perks, as these are considered "team buffs" and we have paid particular attention to fairness for solo and group players. For example, there can be three players using a level 1 perk or just one player using a level 3 perk. It has the same effect and solo players are not disadvantaged.

In addition, we have added a workbench computer with this update, which will give you access to your perks and even more ways to improve your character in the future. Over time, more perks will be added that will change the way you play even more.

Stamina

With the introduction of the perks, we decided to add stamina, which can be changed in a variety of ways with the perks. You can also return to the old way and sprint permanently, but not as fast as someone with a perk that allows a sprint with stamina. Please let us know what you think and try out the various perks for yourself!

Changes

Based on your feedback, we have adjusted the mission rewards and also the rarity level of the Black Market items to the difficulty. You now get more money by completing a heist and more rare items at higher difficulty levels to make playing on higher difficulty levels even more rewarding.

Fixed bugs:

Fixed a bug where the entities were not able to kill the players when they were in a locker or closet on Off World Technology

Fixed a bug where the missions on the hideout computer did not load before the first use

Fixed a bug in which a button in a hacking task kept getting bigger instead of smaller

Fixed coloring for some options in the ingame menu

Miscellaneous

The Christmas decorations have been removed

If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas.



Until then, see you in Midnight City

Dan and Andreas