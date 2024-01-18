🚀 GAME UPDATE: Version 0.1 Live Now! 🌟

Waddup gamers,

Get ready for the latest game update - Version 0.1 is officially live! I have been hard at work to bring you exciting new features and improvements. Here's what's waiting for you in this update:

🌌 New Map: Brace yourselves for a visually stunning journey! Explore the revamped landscape adorned with magma shrooms and glistening crystals. Traverse dark ground rocks and climb towers.

🚶 Smaller Map Size: Say goodbye to endless walks! We've listened to your feedback and made the map more compact, ensuring you spend less time traversing and more time enjoying the neon-filled excitement.

💡 Neon-Points Despawn: Keep on your toes! Neon-points now have a limited lifespan, adding an extra layer of strategy to your gameplay. Grab them before they vanish and maximize your neon-powered potential!

🗺️ Minimap with Enhanced Visibility: Navigate the neon landscape with ease using our newly added minimap. Spot enemies, neon-points, players, and valuable pick-ups at a glance, giving you the upper hand in the fast-paced neon battleground.

🚀 Faster Leveling Up: Level up at a lightning pace! We've adjusted the progression system so you can unlock upgrades more frequently. Make strategic choices and tailor your playstyle as you climb the neon ranks.

🤝 Join Our Discord: Your feedback is invaluable to me! I invite you to share your thoughts, suggestions, and experiences on our Discord channel. Connect with fellow neon explorers, stay updated on development, and be part of the vibrant community driving the game forward.

https://discord.gg/WSKfvZV4xC

Download the update now and dive into the neon-soaked world of possibilities. Thank you for your continued support, and I can't wait to see you in the neon-lit battlegrounds!

Stay neon,

Germie