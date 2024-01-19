Bug Fixes, Curses List Mid-Run, UI Tweaks + More

Share · View all patches · Build 13211250 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Card Gamers,

We just released a small update with a bunch of fixes and tweaks. Check them out below:

Curses are now viewable during a run by hovering over the curses icon in the status bar

Added a Credits section to the main menu

Fixed a bug where buying potions would cause the potion to get stuck slightly transparent and not move

Fixed various bugs that would cause cards to be the wrong size (too small or too big for the slot)

Improved the visual effect of an augment activating

Fixed some card play animations and sound effect timings

Fixed a bug where some hero power potions could be used on deck cards when they shouldn't have been able to

Fixed a bug with tooltips

Hope you are enjoying Card Craft! More fixes and tweaks will be coming soon.