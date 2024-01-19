 Skip to content

Card Craft update for 19 January 2024

Bug Fixes, Curses List Mid-Run, UI Tweaks + More

Hello Card Gamers,

We just released a small update with a bunch of fixes and tweaks. Check them out below:

  • Curses are now viewable during a run by hovering over the curses icon in the status bar
  • Added a Credits section to the main menu
  • Fixed a bug where buying potions would cause the potion to get stuck slightly transparent and not move
  • Fixed various bugs that would cause cards to be the wrong size (too small or too big for the slot)
  • Improved the visual effect of an augment activating
  • Fixed some card play animations and sound effect timings
  • Fixed a bug where some hero power potions could be used on deck cards when they shouldn't have been able to
  • Fixed a bug with tooltips

Hope you are enjoying Card Craft! More fixes and tweaks will be coming soon.

