All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.2 Small Patch

Small patch to version 0.5.3
Balancing:
- Reduced the cooldown for soldier story arcs in the journal by a small amount (which means you will probably get a few more stories for your soldiers until the end of the game)
Bugfixes:
- Prevented shader errors from popping up, as this does not seem to be an issue at all (will be fixed in a later patch)
- Fixed an error in the journal on Kummerbunt's story arc
- Fixed Kummerbunt asking if he can do church service when he's a prisoner of war, wounded, missing, dead or in other ways indisposed
- Fixed clicking "Return" when writing in soldier note sheet processing a new turn
- Fixed endscreen window to close journal immediately (now you can actually read what's written there!)
Other:
- Changed the load save game window from an endless scroll view to page buttons to reduce a heavy lag when having many save games
Changed files in this update