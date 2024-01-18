 Skip to content

All Quiet in the Trenches update for 18 January 2024

All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.2 Small Patch

All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.2 Small Patch

Small patch to version 0.5.3

Balancing:

  • Reduced the cooldown for soldier story arcs in the journal by a small amount (which means you will probably get a few more stories for your soldiers until the end of the game)

Bugfixes:

  • Prevented shader errors from popping up, as this does not seem to be an issue at all (will be fixed in a later patch)
  • Fixed an error in the journal on Kummerbunt's story arc
  • Fixed Kummerbunt asking if he can do church service when he's a prisoner of war, wounded, missing, dead or in other ways indisposed
  • Fixed clicking "Return" when writing in soldier note sheet processing a new turn
  • Fixed endscreen window to close journal immediately (now you can actually read what's written there!)

Other:

  • Changed the load save game window from an endless scroll view to page buttons to reduce a heavy lag when having many save games

