Angola '86 update for 18 January 2024

V 0.93a

  • Updated Mouse Wheel zooming IN / OUT. Now easier to get to Max zoom out for Tactical view with a 'speed bump'.
  • Zooming into Tactical map from Strategy map with Mouse Wheel is work in progress, will be updated in next release.
  • Mouse Middle Button now scrolls the maps when pressed down
  • Supply trucks can now replenish Clinics
  • Medal and Rank info in Game Menu, initial setup and WIP

