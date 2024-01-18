- Updated Mouse Wheel zooming IN / OUT. Now easier to get to Max zoom out for Tactical view with a 'speed bump'.
- Zooming into Tactical map from Strategy map with Mouse Wheel is work in progress, will be updated in next release.
- Mouse Middle Button now scrolls the maps when pressed down
- Supply trucks can now replenish Clinics
- Medal and Rank info in Game Menu, initial setup and WIP
Angola '86 update for 18 January 2024
V 0.93a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2233151 Depot 2233151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update