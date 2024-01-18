 Skip to content

The Glitch Prison update for 18 January 2024

1/19

Added automatic respawn detection at the bottom of the abyss
Fixed a problem in which an achievement was not canceled even if all conditions were met (Fashion leader).
Fixed the specification that the brightness was not reflected until restarting.

