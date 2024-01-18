Charade Update - Hotfix 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing X8! A super small update coming your way to fix some issues.

Update changes include:

Bug Fixes

Fixed team balancing not functioning properly

Fixed Parties split

Fixed Some Client side crashes

**Please be advised that players on an older game version will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

