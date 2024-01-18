 Skip to content

X8 update for 18 January 2024

Charade Update - Hotfix 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing X8! A super small update coming your way to fix some issues.

Update changes include:

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed team balancing not functioning properly
  • Fixed Parties split
  • Fixed Some Client side crashes

**Please be advised that players on an older game version will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

