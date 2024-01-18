 Skip to content

NSFW Solitaire update for 18 January 2024

More card frame sets

Share · View all patches · Build 13211007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 10 more card frame sets in visual card editor (thanks to BandlyDrawnToon on Discord!), including those with vertical alignment of rank and sign symbols
  • can now hide the top panel with a small button in the top-right corner or F11 key
  • minor fixes

