- 10 more card frame sets in visual card editor (thanks to BandlyDrawnToon on Discord!), including those with vertical alignment of rank and sign symbols
- can now hide the top panel with a small button in the top-right corner or F11 key
- minor fixes
NSFW Solitaire update for 18 January 2024
More card frame sets
