Master Manager update for 18 January 2024

Update note v1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**=== Master Manager v1.01 ===

Improvements:**

  • Players will move to your club sooner after accepting an offer.
  • Better players in the transfer market.
  • Will not be possible to offer money to free agent players, only salary.

