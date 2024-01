Share · View all patches · Build 13210980 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 19:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.21

(I realised that in my haste to release a couple of day-one patches, I incremented the version numbers a bit high, so they'll be going up by 0.01 from here)

The 'multiplier' setting in the custom blood screen is now floored at 1, since lower values prevent blood from spawning.

Nightfall's description now mentions the fire as a hint.

Tweaked the pause menu to hopefully prevent control lockouts.