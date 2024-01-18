 Skip to content

STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 18 January 2024

A small hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13210966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now you can switch between contacts from the company page (view director to board of directors);
  • Fixed a bug where the last company on the second page of the stock exchange was not displayed;
  • Fixed a bug where the game crashed due to a message from a yakuza;

