- Now you can switch between contacts from the company page (view director to board of directors);
- Fixed a bug where the last company on the second page of the stock exchange was not displayed;
- Fixed a bug where the game crashed due to a message from a yakuza;
STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 18 January 2024
A small hotfix
