Nyran Survivors 2.1 Released!

Hello Mediators,
Just a quick one to address some problems. Read the changelog below for more information.
Changelog
- Fixed Interstice floor as sometimes enemies will spawn their spells under the floor
- Spider web shot collision box decreased as it didn't match up with the effect
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed games to go on for longer than 30 minutes
- Fixed an issue around flicking game video when vsync was turned off and display mode was set to exclusive fullscreen when selecting powerups or going into the esc menu
- Fixed an issue with leaderboards not correctly showing rankings
- Player can no longer level up when the game is in its win state
Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!
