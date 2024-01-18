 Skip to content

Nyran Survivors update for 18 January 2024

Nyran Survivors 2.1 Released!

Hello Mediators,

Just a quick one to address some problems. Read the changelog below for more information.

Changelog

  • Fixed Interstice floor as sometimes enemies will spawn their spells under the floor
  • Spider web shot collision box decreased as it didn't match up with the effect
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed games to go on for longer than 30 minutes
  • Fixed an issue around flicking game video when vsync was turned off and display mode was set to exclusive fullscreen when selecting powerups or going into the esc menu
  • Fixed an issue with leaderboards not correctly showing rankings
  • Player can no longer level up when the game is in its win state

Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!

