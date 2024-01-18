Nyran Survivors 2.1 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13210933 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 18:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Mediators,

Just a quick one to address some problems. Read the changelog below for more information.

Changelog

Fixed Interstice floor as sometimes enemies will spawn their spells under the floor

Spider web shot collision box decreased as it didn't match up with the effect

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed games to go on for longer than 30 minutes

Fixed an issue around flicking game video when vsync was turned off and display mode was set to exclusive fullscreen when selecting powerups or going into the esc menu

Fixed an issue with leaderboards not correctly showing rankings

Player can no longer level up when the game is in its win state

Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!