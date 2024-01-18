Major Bug Fixes!

Foreign Language keyboards, such as Japanese, Korean, or Chinese, should no longer break the game when pressing the "Chat" key. This has been an elusive bug that has existed since the game launch. Please let us know if this is not resolved for any of you.

A few players have mentioned being unable to exit the language menu when first launching the game. We are not able to replicate this issue, however we have created a failsafe. When the game is first launched, the language menu will auto disappear after 30 seconds if no language is chosen.

Thank you to the players who have reported menus being stuck on screen from the Gun Customize UI, after the wave has started. We have put extra code on the UI buttons to ensure no menu can be double-opened, which we believe was causing the additional UI to be stuck on top.

Please let us know on the discussion forum if you continue to experience any of these, or new issues. We will always try to address them as soon as possible!