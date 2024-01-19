Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.2

Version V1.0.2 Update:

Dear esteemed generals,

Thank you for your active feedback. We appreciate your contributions, and this update focuses on improving the early game experience, addressing issues such as Fan Juan mysteriously disappearing in Zheng Village and difficulties entering Mountain Shrine. Other updates include:

Fixed an issue where Li Damu's air wall AI could be traversed.

Addressed the problem of the air wall not closing after defeating Li Damu.

Optimized loading images for the scenes in the Back Mountain Cavern and Profound Cavern.

Fixed the abnormal closure of the teleportation point in Mountain Shrine.

Adjusted values: Attack and health adjustments for certain bosses and archers.

Resolved known text description issues.

Fixed the issue of falling through the terrain on the back mountain cliff.

Adjusted Fan Juan's appearance anomalies.

Fixed abnormalities in off-screen indicators.

Resolved the problem of the Vermilion Bird Bow being classified as a spear.

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we hope these updates enhance your gaming experience.