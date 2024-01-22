Bug Fixes, Improvements, & A Sneak Peek!

Hey Colonists!

We know you guys are itching for new content while the team is hard at work on fixes and general improvements. It might not be new content in the way you are hoping, but today we bring something to share that we think is pretty exciting - a UI overhaul is in the works!



Left: WIP - Right: Current - These images are not final and are still subject to change.

Although this is very much still in progress, we wanted to share it with the community and get everyone's thoughts. Two of the main goals with this are to make menus easier to read and make them easier to navigate (especially with controller!).

Check out the patch highlights and notes below to see all the improvements, fixes, and changes.

Improvements & Changes

Improved NPC reactions to gifts by adding preference hints and descriptive reactions to disliked gifts (based on category, taste and style)

Disliked and Hated gifts are now displayed on the NPC relations screen; these will update every time an NPC receives a new gift from you (do note, however, that not every gift will display for every NPC)

It is no longer possible to bind movement keys to any other action

“Generate power” objective of “Reliable Food Supply” quest was updated to be more descriptive

Stores that sell items can now be quickly identified by a Shop Sign in front of them

Added a confirmation button for entering and leaving buildings (can be turned On and Off in Options)

Updated Help tab in Omninac to not describe mechanics that are not yet implemented

When starting a new game, the player can now select if tutorials should be displayed or not (can also be changed in Options)

Adjusted Linny’s shop tab description

Community Box no longer affects relations (this is a temporary change)

Bug Fixes

It is no longer possible to manually delete the save when you’re playing on it

Added missing names to Notazebrafish and Bowfish

Adjusted SFX in the maintenance mini-game

Aaron will now correctly sit on the chair

After starting a new game, game logo will now not disappear so abruptly

Fixed an issue that could cause the NPCs to enter dating status without a reason

Added missing icons for button prompts

Fixed dialogue in Elisha’s quest

Incorrect Bauxite Ore icon is now fixed on older saves

Sprinklers no longer activate during the rain



