iRacing update for 18 January 2024

2024 Season 1 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2024.01.17.01]

Share · View all patches · Build 13210819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Hotfix Release contains fixes for the 2024 Season 1 Patch 3 Release. This Hotfix aims to eliminate a recently revealed exploit at Daytona International Speedway (Road Course) with pit exiting.

CARS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Ferrari 296 GT3
For the New Damage Model, a tuning update has been completed which fixed an issue where the nose mounts were taking damage too easily.

Radical SR8
An iRacing setup has been added for the Ringmeister Series.

TRACKS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Daytona International Speedway
(Road Course) - Fixed a gain-time exploit at pit exit.

