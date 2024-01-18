Update, Version 20240118

English

[Loot]Skeleton Cultists may now drop Magic Staffs of Dark. (Can have prefixes.)

[Loot]Water Nymph may now drop Magic Staffs of Water. (Can have prefixes.)

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Randomly generated underwater caves now have their environment set to "underwater" instead of "seaside."

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Boss chests may now have a +2 Magic Staff of a random element.

[Maze underneath the House near the Paddy Field]Kayir's Chests on the 2nd floor may now have a +2 Magic Staff of a random element. (The chance is relatively higher than other weapons because of story reasons.)

Fixed a rare crash in the generate code of Magic Staffs.

简体中文

【掉落物】骷髅邪教徒现在可能掉落暗之法杖。（可以带有词缀）

【掉落物】水之妖女现在可能掉落水之法杖。（可以带有词缀）

【奇幻之地旅行社】随机生成的海底洞穴的环境现在被设置为【水下】而非【海边】。

【奇幻之地旅行社】击杀Boss掉落的宝箱现在可能包括+2属性的强化随机一种元素的法杖。

【水田迷宫】迷宫2楼的卡伊特的宝箱中现在可能包括+2的强化随机一种元素的法杖。（由于剧情原因，法杖出现的概率超过其它种类的武器。）

修复了一处在法杖的生成代码中在某种较为罕见的情况下会导致游戏崩溃的Bug。

