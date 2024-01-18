Patch 0.10.2.5 Alpha

Our lovely playtesters have found a bunch of bugs so we've squashed them >:)
0.10.2.5 Patch Notes
- (Un)Equipping an item no longer negates the effect of the Slow debuff
- While being casted, Liquid Courage and Frost Armor now follow the player when they're moving, always landing around the player.
- Adjusted the life drain values of Colossus Mushrooms in the Mycotic Grove
- Fixed scaling of the Vampirism effect
- Fixed scaling of the Corrosive effect
- Fixed the positioning of the busy display overlaying the floating health bar
- Pressing Enter on the feedback form no longer opens the chat
Known Issues
-
The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.
- You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling
-
As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns
-
Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted
-
Not all abilities have audio effects
Changed files in this update