Starveil Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Patch 0.10.2.5 Alpha

Patch 0.10.2.5 Alpha · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our lovely playtesters have found a bunch of bugs so we've squashed them >:)

0.10.2.5 Patch Notes
  • (Un)Equipping an item no longer negates the effect of the Slow debuff
  • While being casted, Liquid Courage and Frost Armor now follow the player when they're moving, always landing around the player.
  • Adjusted the life drain values of Colossus Mushrooms in the Mycotic Grove
  • Fixed scaling of the Vampirism effect
  • Fixed scaling of the Corrosive effect
  • Fixed the positioning of the busy display overlaying the floating health bar
  • Pressing Enter on the feedback form no longer opens the chat
Known Issues

  • The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.

    • You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling

  • As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns

  • Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted

  • Not all abilities have audio effects

