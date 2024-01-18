 Skip to content

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.27.2024

localization support and information update!

Note: this update breaks save file compatibility.

Changelog:

-Single player game settings now display correctly before being changed.

-Reworked text code to support localization using .json files.

-Unit and upgrade information and other game information is now displayed on the bottom GUI panel.

-Unit stats are now displayed on the left GUI panel.

-Slightly decreased improved fighter build times.

-Fixed resource collectors not being targetable by right clicking.

-Eliminated text display bug when GUI buttons adjacent to each other are moused over.

