Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.27.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13210737 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 19:09:31 UTC by Wendy

localization support and information update!

Note: this update breaks save file compatibility.

Changelog:

-Single player game settings now display correctly before being changed.

-Reworked text code to support localization using .json files.

-Unit and upgrade information and other game information is now displayed on the bottom GUI panel.

-Unit stats are now displayed on the left GUI panel.

-Slightly decreased improved fighter build times.

-Fixed resource collectors not being targetable by right clicking.

-Eliminated text display bug when GUI buttons adjacent to each other are moused over.