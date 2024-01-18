 Skip to content

ULTRAKILL update for 18 January 2024

Patch 14d Changelog

Patch 14d Changelog

  • Fixed Chess bot sometimes not working
  • Fixed players being unable to throw books away with the individual punch buttons
  • Fixed Corpse of King Minos' barb wire not rendering correctly
  • Fixed Hideous Mass' spawn effect not appearing
  • Fixed Hideous Mass' lighting in 1-3 not working correctly
  • Mannequins can no longer throw themselves into pits when trying to melee
  • Fixed bindings options menu sometimes disappearing
  • Fixed multi-track songs in the Cyber Grind not working properly
  • Console text box now refocuses after autocompleting
  • Fixed walljumps when diving from a core eject boost not working properly
  • Fixed Cerberus projectile sometimes dealing 20 damage instead of 35
  • Fixed the Overheat nailgun's sound being pitched too low if no heatsinks are available
  • Removed "[sic]" from Revolver info
  • Fixed player getting stuck when ground slamming on the spoiler blockers in the Credits museum
  • Fixed Chess victory SFX replaying when the chessboard is deactivated and reactivated after one side wins a game
  • Fixed a bug where the player would stay crouched if sliding and unsliding in the same frame
  • Fixed a bug that caused Size 2 fish to be uncatchable

