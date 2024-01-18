Patch 14d Changelog

- Fixed Chess bot sometimes not working
- Fixed players being unable to throw books away with the individual punch buttons
- Fixed Corpse of King Minos' barb wire not rendering correctly
- Fixed Hideous Mass' spawn effect not appearing
- Fixed Hideous Mass' lighting in 1-3 not working correctly
- Mannequins can no longer throw themselves into pits when trying to melee
- Fixed bindings options menu sometimes disappearing
- Fixed multi-track songs in the Cyber Grind not working properly
- Console text box now refocuses after autocompleting
- Fixed walljumps when diving from a core eject boost not working properly
- Fixed Cerberus projectile sometimes dealing 20 damage instead of 35
- Fixed the Overheat nailgun's sound being pitched too low if no heatsinks are available
- Removed "[sic]" from Revolver info
- Fixed player getting stuck when ground slamming on the spoiler blockers in the Credits museum
- Fixed Chess victory SFX replaying when the chessboard is deactivated and reactivated after one side wins a game
- Fixed a bug where the player would stay crouched if sliding and unsliding in the same frame
- Fixed a bug that caused Size 2 fish to be uncatchable
