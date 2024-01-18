 Skip to content

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Fixed an error that kept streamers from being able to redeem toolkits on their stream. This has been resolved so give out those toolkits if you can!

(Toolkits can be accessed by subscribing to our Discord Server: discord.gg/jCSrcc9G29 )

