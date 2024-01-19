Yet Another Update 0.5.1 + Official Wiki!

Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing an update to both fix some issues that were present in version 0.5.0, as well as add some much-needed additions.

First of all, we apologize for the less-than-ideal state of some things within the previous version. These problems stem from some of the big changes that happened in the 0.5.0 public beta branch, which changed a lot of things. For example, the minor and major level-ups were reworked into the military training system, which drastically changed the pace of leveling itself.

We're sorry that we didn't address this properly before we released the 0.5 update, as we didn't want to make you wait any longer for the update. We'll do our best to make sure situations like this don't happen again with major version updates.

Moving on, this update brings:

Improved leveling curve with more frequent level-ups.

Better Military Training / passive level-up upgrade values / numbers.

Higher chance of stackable items to reappear in Item Chests.

Buffs to area of effect melee attacks, chemical damage, etc.

New QoL features, gameplay tweaks, and fixes for reported issues.

And more! (see below).

Patch notes / Changelog

GAMEPLAY & BALANCE CHANGES:

Improved balance of experience progression for better gameplay feel (TLDR: more level-ups!).

Further improvements to the passive leveling / military training system: "Common", "Rare", and "Legendary" variants now offer much better bonuses, ranging from 2x to 4x better than in version 0.5.0. Passive upgrades that appear when the level-up selection pool dries up are now of “Infinite” rarity, which usually defaults to half of the updated “Common” values. Life Steal Chance and Amount passive upgrade cards have been removed (even tiny amounts of +% for these stats were really strong, but getting +0.05% upgrades didn't look good to players. We'll most likely rework these stats in a future update). Slightly increased the rarity boost effect of the "Luck" stat. Reduced the spawn rate of the Military Training powerup slightly to balance the changes above.

Picked items now have a higher chance of reappearing in Item Chests if they have more than one available stack.

(Ghost: / Pyro:) Area damage melee weapons now always hit all enemies within their radius (previously there was a limit to the number of enemies hit per attack), but their damage is greatly reduced after reaching a certain number of targets.

(Medic:) Chemical damage over time now also deals additional damage equal to 1% of the enemy's maximum HP per tick.

Engineer: "Energy Shield" ability base cooldown increased to 50 seconds (from 40).

SWAT: "Grenade Trail" ability Amount stat increased by +2 and base damage increased by +50.

Pyro: "Flamethrower" area of damage increased (also, killed zombies now have a burning visual effect).

"Runner Zombie" enemy health points scaling reduced / nerfed.

Endless: Horde stats adjusted - slighty faster HP growth, slighty slower damage growth.

Adjusted spawn rate of various pick-up/power-ups.

QUALITY OF LIFE:

A visual representation of enemy that killed the player is now displayed at the endscreen interface.

Stats that are at their cap (limit) are now grayed out and have an exclaim mark next to their value.

The Reset Progress function in the Options menu now has a hold-to-confirm button to prevent accidental progress erasure.

Added information in the bottom right corner of the screen to show the current status of the Manual Aim/Auto Fire settings when the game starts or when they're toggled using a hotkey.

Changed "Team Level" to "Survival Level" to better differentiate between the in-game team level and the meta progression profile/account level.

Tweaked the "hitbox" of the buttons on the character/map/game mode selection screens when using the mouse cursor.

Added new sound effects. Please note that some sounds and their volumes are still under development.

Added additional information about the "Reset Points" button to the "Forget It" achievement.

Added a custom description for the Health Potion item to better convey information about how it works.

Updated most instances of "reload speed" phrases to "weapon cooldown reduction".

Changed the title of the "Kill Characters" option to "Conclude Run".

Some other translation improvements.

ISSUE & BUG FIXES:

Entering menus while in-game should once again always pause the gameplay.

The Steam API has been updated to the latest version, which should help with some savegame-related issues.

SWAT: Bullets created by the "Ricochet" ability will now always spawn correctly on the enemy hit by the original projectile.

Huntress: Leveling the "Arrow Penetration" ability will no longer wrongly decrease the chance of its effect to occure.

Fixed an issue that would cause the movement speed decreasing effect of "Frozen" status to stack multiple times, instead of always causing an exact -50% movement speed debuff on the enemy.

Fixed the stacking amounts of the "Teddy Bear" and "Golden Key" items.

Using the "Switch Tab" key while in the "Reset Progress" option of the Options menu will no longer break the options interface.

Fire Walk With Me" achievement progress is now saved correctly and no longer resets between game restarts.

Fixed the "Fatigue" popup in the pause menu displaying an incorrect tooltip.

Fixed weapon and ability usage endscreen times to properly display values greater than 60 minutes.

The visual representation of the experience bar should no longer freeze in rare cases.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

For the next major update (0.6), we have decided to focus on the current state of meta progression, among other things.

We plan to both expand the meta progression skill-tree and introduce per-Survivor skill-trees, which will allow us to easily add new powers, enhancements, and ability modifiers in the future.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43133788/83da87cb8edcedf7b3d7ae0f628eb04c252b9006.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43133788/83da87cb8edcedf7b3d7ae0f628eb04c252b9006.jpg)[/url]

Here's one of our early WiP concept arts for one of its pages. Let us know what do you think about it!

In addition, we've partnered with Wiki.gg to open an official Yet Another Zombie Wiki!

It's still in its infancy, but you can check it below, as well as help us fill it with new content.

If you'd like to help us in maintainging it, be sure to come to #yazs-wiki on our Discord!

As always, we're grateful for all of your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports. Thank you! ːheart_meː

ㅤStay awesome,

ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163330/