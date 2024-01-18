Cult Following: surf your way to the top of potion business!

Greetings, potion magnates!

Have you ever dreamt of building a cult of your own? Not exactly an object of religious worship or zealotry, no. Rather something lots of people would exalt and enjoy to a great delight - a cult classic.

Well, either way, that is something we want to let you transform your potion empire into in the new major content update, released today.

As the name goes, building a cult following will be your next ambitious goal to achieve as potion shopkeeper, on the path to the ultimate triumph. It’s not going to be easy, but to facilitate the task we’ve introduced a bunch of handy late-game tools and options for you to seize. These include the long-awaited high-tier research unlocks, goals, VIPs, requests, events, and artifacts, along with some powerful alchemy, production and shop upgrades.

Enter the top flight now, reinforce your potion brand, earn dignitaries’ patronage - get one step closer to the apex, and just one step away from the final act!

Bewitchingly yours,

Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment

Changelog:

New:

New late-game goals and artifacts.

New high-tier research goals.

New events and VIP requests: Added a plethora of tier 3 VIP requests, which can trigger if you have Close Following with specific factions. Added a tier 2 Wizard request and Witch request to the Grand Assembly faction event. Added a Carnival event to the weekly cycle of periodic events that starts on the 2nd week.

New equipment: Autolab (an advanced version of Alchemy Lab) Can produce potion mixtures with up to 3 ingredients and has all processing options available (whereas Alchemy Lab can mix up to 3 ingredients with only basic processing options). Autolab and Alchemy Lab belong to the Production Equipment category (instead of Research) in the Construction menu. Autolab and Alchemy produce potion mixtures at the output (instead of bottled crates). Portal Pallets Portal Pallet Senders can move items from adjacent equipment to the Receiver of the same color, as long as the Receiver's filter settings allow the item. Delivery Automaton Hub Spawns 5 quick bots that can handle delivery tasks. Bargain Bin A shop cabinet that stocks potions with a -25% discount. All customers will try to check the bin, regardless of their preferences. Luxury Cabinet Increases appeal for Premium potions stocked in it. Entry Signs Instruct new customers looking for a particular potion category to enter from the left or right, if possible. Big Bottler Works faster than the basic Bottling Machine. The basic Bottler's default workload (task length) is increased to give Big Bottler a bigger advantage. Ritual Table Marketing artifact enabling the Market Prediction action Gained by completing the Trendsetter goal.



Changes:

Research: Split some existing research goals and rearranged the research branches to create additional paths (especially noticeable in the Production branch). Extractor processing equipment now unlocks from an earlier research goal "Potency Boosters". Moved Infuser processing equipment to be unlocked earlier in the research tree with Fermentation Tank. Industrial Tech research goal, which unlocks the Autolab equipment, now also unlocks all processes if they were not already available in Recipe Creation.

VIP requests: When choosing rewards for tier 2 or 3 VIP request completion, the player is no longer locked to get multiple copies of the same ingredient seed. When choosing rewards for tier 3 request completion, two different artifacts can now be offered. Increased duration of the fame bonus when selected as a reward for completion of VIP request of all tiers.

Monsters inside the house now disappear after spooking a certain number of actors (workers or customers), if not banished earlier.

Added missing appeal rewards to the Inventor goal.

Marketing action-specific artifacts are no longer granted as rewards or offered at the Artifact Trader unless you have access to the Marketing Desk.

The loading indicator is now shown when the game is starting up.

Workers are now smarter about moving potion crates straight from Bottlers to Cabinets pending to refill, instead of first delivering them to the storage.

Balancing: Increased the department size requirement from Large to Grand in Adventure Arcade, Sorcery Superstore and Pharmacy goals. Increased the Alchemist skill requirement for Grand Cooker from Veteran to Grand Master, but it also now produces two potion mixtures with a single batch of ingredients.



Fixes: