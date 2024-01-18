Our Playtest Patch 2 notes are below so get your reading glasses on and report any and all typos!

Changelog:

Effects:

Changed discard card effect description to "discard random card" to differentiate between choosing to discard

Quality of life:

Mixing and audio adjustments with changes in the overall volume of the game

Fixes:

Fixed "Queen Hive" being instantly defeated in some occasions

Fixed a bug with leveling up that caused unlocks to be locked again

Fixed a bug where load type cards like "Junk Turret" disappeared when used with no loads

Fixed a bug where the unlock screen showed cards that you already had unlocked repeatedly

Fixed a bug with get rid of cards mission that could crash when removing a card in events or shop

Fixed a bug where enemies attacked the player after dying from poison

Fixed a bug where the card "Gnomin" failed to draw when the player had 7 or more cards in hand

Fixed a bug with promotions not showing tooltips and descriptions

Fixed a bug where defeating multiple enemies at the same time wouldn't progress the mission correctly

Fixed a bug where piercing damage wasn't causing damage to shields

Fixed a bug colonized icon showing incorrectly in some instances

Fixed a bug where poison damage caused further outcome events to be delayed

Small code changes and improvements

That's all for now, but hold onto your hats because we have some meaty announcements on the way!