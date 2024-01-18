Our Playtest Patch 2 notes are below so get your reading glasses on and report any and all typos!
Changelog:
Effects:
- Changed discard card effect description to "discard random card" to differentiate between choosing to discard
Quality of life:
- Mixing and audio adjustments with changes in the overall volume of the game
Fixes:
- Fixed "Queen Hive" being instantly defeated in some occasions
- Fixed a bug with leveling up that caused unlocks to be locked again
- Fixed a bug where load type cards like "Junk Turret" disappeared when used with no loads
- Fixed a bug where the unlock screen showed cards that you already had unlocked repeatedly
- Fixed a bug with get rid of cards mission that could crash when removing a card in events or shop
- Fixed a bug where enemies attacked the player after dying from poison
- Fixed a bug where the card "Gnomin" failed to draw when the player had 7 or more cards in hand
- Fixed a bug with promotions not showing tooltips and descriptions
- Fixed a bug where defeating multiple enemies at the same time wouldn't progress the mission correctly
- Fixed a bug where piercing damage wasn't causing damage to shields
- Fixed a bug colonized icon showing incorrectly in some instances
- Fixed a bug where poison damage caused further outcome events to be delayed
- Small code changes and improvements
That's all for now, but hold onto your hats because we have some meaty announcements on the way!
